Quiet December stretch continues

Today looks pretty quiet overall with plenty of clouds around.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overall, this week looks pretty normal from a temperature standpoint. Plan on highs today generally into the 40s. There’s no real sign of good snowll this week either, but this system on Thursday does at least carry potential to bring us more precipitation than we’ve seen in the last few weeks, though. We’ll keep an eye on it as the week goes on, but it looks like mainly rain here. Have a good week!

