Clouds early this morning, then gradual clearing

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ve had some more clouds roll across southeastern Iowa early this morning, but otherwise, it’s been very quiet. No precipitation is expected today or tonight and the layer of thick clouds will move east, resulting in gradual clearing this afternoon and evening. Look for another quiet day tomorrow as well. We are still watching Thursday for some rain potential, mainly arriving in the afternoon/evening and lasting into early Friday morning. Latest indications continue to suggest that snow may occur well to our north, but for us, it’s all rain. As always, the track is key and we’ll keep an eye on it. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.