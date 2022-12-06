Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair has terminated contracts with four vendors for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer.

Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade had its contract terminated last week. It had been operating at the fair for 75 years.

We now know the other three vendors that will not be returning to the fair.

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, Hardenbrook Concessions failed to report more than $46,000; Pete’s Ice Cream didn’t report more than $31,000; JR Donuts didn’t report $16,000; and Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade failed to report $3,400.

The State Fair will open the four spots to new vendors. The application process begins in January.

