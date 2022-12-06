Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged while visiting the northern England city of York. (Source: @NostraPybus via Spectee / TMX)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
An Iowa dog apologized to the local Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp...
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer