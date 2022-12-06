Pleasant on Wednesday, but rain is on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight’s temperatures will cool into the 20s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 40s with a few low 50s possible in a few places.

While Wednesday’s forecast looks lovely, changes are on the way. A low pressure system is expected to travel through the Midwest on Thursday, ushering in rain showers. High temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

