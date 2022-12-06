UFCW Hall Christmas Dinner Volunteer Round Up

It’s that time of year again! Help us continue the tradition of the Free Christmas Dinner. Together we can deliver the true spirit of the holidays. If you’re interested in volunteering, please call or text (641) 799-3096 Or stop by the UFCW Hall on Christmas Day @ 1305 E. Mary St. Ottumwa 8:00am for meal prep or 9:30am - 10:30 am for delivery help. Thank you so much!!
Free Dinner
Free Dinner(Tom)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

