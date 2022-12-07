Country star Eric Church coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

FILE - In this March 18, 2011 file photo, country singer Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole...
FILE - In this March 18, 2011 file photo, country singer Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church is the top nominee with seven nominations at the upcoming 48th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The show will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April, 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)(Ed Rode | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Eric Church will be coming to the Iowa State Fair, along with special guest Jackson Dean.

Fair organizers announced him in the first reveal of the 2023 lineup on Wednesday.

The four-time CMA Award winner will perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand at 8 p.m. on August 13.

Tickets are expected to cost $60-$125, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa school district to make ‘systemic improvements’ after civil rights violation
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Iowa Senator Jack Whitver
Polk County Auditor rejects challenge to Iowa Sen. Whitver’s voter registration

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
Pleasant on Wednesday, but rain is on the way
Pleasant on Wednesday, but rain is on the way
Shania Twain
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour