Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa school district to make ‘systemic improvements’ after civil rights violation
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
An Iowa dog apologized to the local Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp...
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation

Latest News

Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism
Thousands of people were left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US