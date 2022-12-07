Iowa Hawkeyes LaPorta, Campbell named first team All-Big Ten

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting...
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7.((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes senior tight end Sam LaPorta and senior linebacker Jack Campbell have been named first team All-Big Ten selections, the Associated Press announced Wednesday.

Campbell also won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards this season with 53 receptions for 601 yards and one touchdown.

Cedar Falls-native Jack Campbell recorded 118 tackles in 12 games. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes student-athletes for academics, football performance and leadership.

Seven other Hawkeyes earned second team selections, including Kicker Drew Stevens, Defensive End Lukas Van Ness, Linebacker Seth Benson, Cornerback Riley Moss, Cornerback Cooper DeJean, Safety Kaevon Merriweather and Punter Tory Taylor.

The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa school district to make ‘systemic improvements’ after civil rights violation
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead