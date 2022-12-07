Iowa Hawkeyes LaPorta, Campbell named first team All-Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes senior tight end Sam LaPorta and senior linebacker Jack Campbell have been named first team All-Big Ten selections, the Associated Press announced Wednesday.

Campbell also won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards this season with 53 receptions for 601 yards and one touchdown.

Cedar Falls-native Jack Campbell recorded 118 tackles in 12 games. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes student-athletes for academics, football performance and leadership.

Seven other Hawkeyes earned second team selections, including Kicker Drew Stevens, Defensive End Lukas Van Ness, Linebacker Seth Benson, Cornerback Riley Moss, Cornerback Cooper DeJean, Safety Kaevon Merriweather and Punter Tory Taylor.

The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.

