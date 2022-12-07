Patchy fog early, then another nice day is likely

Plan on a few patches of fog early this morning to give way to sunshine. Highs will hit the upper 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for areas of fog during your morning drive and it may be pretty thick in spots. Given temperatures below freezing, slick spots may occur on area roads, particularly bridges. The fog should get out of here by mid-morning, leading to a nice afternoon in the 40s. Tomorrow, the main focus is on the incoming system that looks to bring us a rain by afternoon. Rain amounts over a half inch are likely by early Friday morning. No wintry weather is expected with this system. Throughout the next week, highs will generally stay in the 40s. There’s even a chance of thunderstorms next week!

