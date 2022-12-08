Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(Peggy Martin)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.

Officials said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building appears to be a manufacturing facility.

First responders at the scene, over scanners, said there are at least two burn victims, and they called for helicopters to respond to the scene.

We’re working to get more details. Stay with TV9.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
An Iowa dog apologized to the local Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp...
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Two charged with murder in death of newborn in Fort Dodge, search for remains continues
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast