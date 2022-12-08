Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.

Officials said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building appears to be a manufacturing facility.

First responders at the scene, over scanners, said there are at least two burn victims, and they called for helicopters to respond to the scene.

