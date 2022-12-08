Thursday’s rain chance first of multiple

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system brings a good chance for rain on Thursday, with occasional additional chances for rain to follow.

The day will start off dry on Thursday but rain moves in later in the afternoon. It could continue into Thursday night as well. Highs will be in the low 40s, dipping into the 30s overnight.

A dry Friday gets followed by another chance for a shower by Saturday. More dry weather wraps the weekend up, with a larger storm system likely to bring us rain by Tuesday next week.

Highs generally stay above normal throughout the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.