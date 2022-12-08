Thursday’s rain chance first of multiple

Thursday starts off dry, but likely turns wet toward the afternoon and evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system brings a good chance for rain on Thursday, with occasional additional chances for rain to follow.

The day will start off dry on Thursday but rain moves in later in the afternoon. It could continue into Thursday night as well. Highs will be in the low 40s, dipping into the 30s overnight.

A dry Friday gets followed by another chance for a shower by Saturday. More dry weather wraps the weekend up, with a larger storm system likely to bring us rain by Tuesday next week.

Highs generally stay above normal throughout the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa school district to make ‘systemic improvements’ after civil rights violation
An Iowa dog apologized to the local Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp...
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Latest News

Partly cloudy overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Patchy fog early, then another nice day is likely
Pleasant on Wednesday, but rain is on the way
Pleasant on Wednesday, but rain is on the way
kyou wx
Clouds early this morning, then gradual clearing