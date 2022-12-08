Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an armed robbery is being treated after a shooting on Wednesday involving at least one officer near rural Blakesburg.

That’s west of Ottumwa, in Wapello County.

Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it happened after a chase with an armed robbery suspect. That suspect is in the hospital.

No additional details in this case have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa dog apologized to the local Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp...
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The website Wishlisted found out America's favorite Christmas movies by state.
Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed
Ottumwa school district to make ‘systemic improvements’ after civil rights violation

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St
Ferrero buys Le Mars-based Blue Bunny ice cream maker Wells Enterprises
The website Wishlisted found out America's favorite Christmas movies by state.
Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed