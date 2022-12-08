Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an armed robbery is being treated after a shooting on Wednesday involving at least one officer near rural Blakesburg.

That’s west of Ottumwa, in Wapello County.

Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it happened after a chase with an armed robbery suspect. That suspect is in the hospital.

No additional details in this case have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

