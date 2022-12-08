Watch for early fog, rain arrives tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off quiet this morning across southeastern Iowa, though we are still tracking some patchy fog. This looks to lift by mid-morning. Our next focus is on our next system which will be arriving tonight into early tomorrow morning. Given temperatures well above freezing, this will stay as a cold rain for us with amounts of a quarter to a half inch likely. The system will exit early tomorrow morning, though drizzle and low clouds could easily linger throughout the day.

