First Alert Forecast

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of low pressure moves from the Plains, across the upper Midwest bringing a variety of precipitation. With a rain/snow mix in the area, slick travel conditions are likely. The majority of the issues will be along and north of Highway 20. This is also where the best chance for accumulating snow is located. A separate system moves through on Saturday with an additional chance for some light rain and snow. The active weather continues with showers and storms early next week. Have a great night!

