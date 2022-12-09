Iowa mayor gets pushback for posing partially nude in ‘dad bods’ calendar for charity

CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI via CNN) - An Iowa mayor is getting some pushback over his latest campaign.

No one has a problem with the message, after all it’s a campaign for charity, but some people are concerned about how the mayor is portrayed.

Hot Air Brewing in Creston wanted to add a new twist to their yearly calendar, including dad bods with pictures of their regular customers. But Mr. November also happens to be Mr. Mayor.

Katie Davidson, the owner of Hot Air Brewing, describes the risqué calendar as hilarious.

But KCCI received almost a dozen emails and news tips from people offended by the image that accompanies the month of November.

The image features Creston’s nearly naked Mayor Gabe Carroll posing with a baked chicken.

Bailey Niedermann, who works in Creston, said it’s just weird, and he doesn’t think it should be publicized at all because of the mayor’s image. But Hot Air Brewing has defended the mayor.

“I mean he’s got underwear on, I mean the only thing naked is the chicken,” Davidson said. “I’m not really sure, but then again, people like to get mad. So...”

Davidson said it was just all in good fun, but it was also for a good cause.

A quarter of the money raised by the calendars is going toward the Christmas basket fund.

Mayor Carroll issued a statement saying in part, “I can understand some people not getting the joke and feeling offended. That’s just part of life, I suppose. But in the end, we’ve raised about $220 for the Christmas Basket Fund, and have about 55 calendars left to sell.”

Some residents are standing behind Carroll, saying it’s a great way to support a small business.

“He’s trying to support a small town business and I think Gabe is a down to earth guy,” Tom Jackson, a Creston resident, said. “Think he’s doing a crack up job as mayor.”

Hot Air Brewing said they’ll continue to have Carroll’s back, too.

“Gabe has been our mayor for three years,” Davidson said. “And he’s done a lot of really great progressive work in our small town that was not doing so hot.”

