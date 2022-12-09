Rain exits early, gray weekend ahead

Rain exits the area early this morning, but plan on clouds to linger.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain continues to move east and away from us, though patchy drizzle may still linger here in spots this afternoon. Look for highs around 40. Clouds will be very common around here this weekend, likely accompanied by bouts of drizzle and fog. With temperatures above freezing during the day, impacts are expected to be low. Watch for slick spots and stretches at night. The next system is still on track to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Have a great weekend!

