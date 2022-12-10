Again a substitute, Ronaldo’s World Cup comes to an end

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. He was on the bench at the start for the second straight match and couldn’t help Portugal come back to beat Morocco. The Portuguese lost 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo walked off the field in tears. Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance. That was the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.