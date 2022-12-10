Clouds with only a few breaks this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A fair amount of cloud cover is expected over the weekend, but we should catch a few breaks from it at times, too.

Tonight stays cloudy, though, with lows in the 30s. Highs on Saturday will be dependent on cloud cover; if we see afternoon sunshine, expect temperatures to reach the mid and upper 40s. If we are stuck underneath gray skies all day, then low 40s would be ambitious. A similar story is anticipated for Sunday.

Early next week, our next storm system takes shape on the Plains and really starts to affect us by Tuesday. This comes with a really good round of rain and some storms, likely taking up a good portion of a windy Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Conditions turn dry again after that, with colder air moving in toward the end of the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.