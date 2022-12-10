Clouds with only a few breaks this weekend

Cloudy skies will dominate the next several days, with some breaks here or there.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A fair amount of cloud cover is expected over the weekend, but we should catch a few breaks from it at times, too.

Tonight stays cloudy, though, with lows in the 30s. Highs on Saturday will be dependent on cloud cover; if we see afternoon sunshine, expect temperatures to reach the mid and upper 40s. If we are stuck underneath gray skies all day, then low 40s would be ambitious. A similar story is anticipated for Sunday.

Early next week, our next storm system takes shape on the Plains and really starts to affect us by Tuesday. This comes with a really good round of rain and some storms, likely taking up a good portion of a windy Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Conditions turn dry again after that, with colder air moving in toward the end of the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Two charged with murder in death of newborn in Fort Dodge, search for remains continues
IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Authorities: No evidence of serial killer activity despite daughter’s claims

Latest News

Cloudy and cool overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Rain exits early, gray weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Watch for early fog, rain arrives tonight