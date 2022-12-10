A gray start to the weekend

A gray start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.

However, the clouds and drizzle are expected to gradually clear Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. While Monday looks quiet and cloudy, a low pressure system is forecasted to move through the Midwest this week. This will bring the potential for precipitation Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally
IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Authorities: No evidence of serial killer activity despite daughter’s claims
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Cloudy and cool overnight.
Clouds with only a few breaks this weekend
Cloudy and cool overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Rain exits early, gray weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast