Watching for some breaks in the clouds

Some breaks could develop, at times, over the next 24 hours.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a gray Saturday, the potential for some breaks in the cloud cover is ahead.

The best shot at that comes later tonight into early Sunday, before some more clouds build. Lows tonight dip into the 20s, with highs on Sunday recovering toward 40 degrees. If we get held back beneath the clouds, temperatures may fall a few degrees short of that mark.

The next major weather-maker for the area arrives on Tuesday, when rain and gusty winds are a near-certainty. Some pretty healthy rainfall totals are possible during this time, easily exceeding half an inch for most. A few rumbles of thunder may take place, too.

This storm starts a process that leads to colder temperatures by the end of the 7-day. During this transition, a few snow showers are possible on Thursday.

