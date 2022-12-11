Early week storm system on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll see a gradual return to cloudier skies through the next 12 to 36 hours, with rain soon to follow.

Lows tonight drop into the 20s, aided by some clearing. Similarly, with a little sunshine on Monday, we could see highs bounce back into the 40s. Winds will start to pick up a bit to start off the work week, with that trend continuing through Tuesday.

That’s when a large storm system starts to move through the region. We’ll be on the warm side of it, so rain is a near certainty on Tuesday as the main push of moisture shifts through the area. At least half an inch of rain seems like a good bet, with totals exceeding 1″ definitely on the table. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday into Wednesday, when drier weather appears.

Colder air will eventually return behind this system when it finally exits by the end of the workweek. Highs will drop into the low to mid 30s by then, with a continued chance for colder air after that.

