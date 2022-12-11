Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River.

Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

