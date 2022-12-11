Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust.

It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That’s why it’s taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

