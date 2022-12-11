Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses.

Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers a 50 percent discount on commercial rent for a period of six months after a lease is signed.

The Sioux City Journal reports Downtown Partners foots the bill for half of that, while the other half is a discount the landlord offers in a sort of partnership. (Some restrictions apply -- for instance, the lease agreement must be at least 36 months, and the proprietor of the business cannot also be the owner of the building.)

“One of the things that we’ve found was, the best way to help a new business is, financial,” Cote said. “We already provide a lot of marketing and kind of feedback on storefront design and things like that, but at the end of the day, what a business could use is money.”

The program launched in late July and will remain available, as long as the funds hold out, on a first-come first-served basis. The ink has dried on four leases so far, Cote said, with another “five in the hopper.”

“We’ve gotten tens of calls, probably at least 30 calls” from people interested in taking part in the program, Cote said. “It’s generated a lot of interest in some downtown spaces.”

Sioux City’s downtown, once a thriving commercial district and the core of the city’s retail trade, began to empty out in the 1970s and 1980s -- particularly after the Southern Hills Mall opened in 1980 and lured retailers out there. While a few major chains still have locations downtown or downtown-adjacent (particularly in the area nearest Gordon Drive), downtown commercial tenants tend to be small businesses.

The downtown in recent years has undergone a sort of renaissance, with major projects like the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building rehabilitation and the opening of the Bluebird Flats and Copper Flats apartments in the formerly vacant Commerce and Hatch Furniture buildings.

“We’ve got great positive movement downtown, as you can see by all the development that’s occurred -- the Warrior, the RE/MAX City Centre, the Badgerow building,” said Jeff Carlson, a broker/owner with the Carlson Group at RE/MAX Preferred, who sits on the Downtown Partners board.

One of the businesses planning to open in Carlson’s 18,000-square-foot RE/MAX City Centre (formerly the Riviera Theatre on Fourth Street, currently undergoing renovations) is the Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom, a combination bar and arcade. Proprietor Lindie Stauder, whose business concept won awards at the state and local level, is participating in the rent relief program.

“We’re first-time business owners. My husband and I are doing this together, and with all of the uncertainty with everything, it’s a nice safety net for us,” Stauder said of the rent-relief program. “So, if there’s hiccups or unexpected expenses that we have in those first six months, it’s nice to know that there’s a little bit extra in our budget.”

Stauder said Warp Zone should open its doors in the spring.

Forlorn storefronts

In spite of the positive momentum of the last several years, a significant number of downtown spaces are awaiting a tenant; some have been waiting quite some time.

“(The rent-relief program) is also helping with some of these vacant spaces that may need a little shot in the arm to get moving, and some of them that may have been sitting for a while,” Cote said.

Commercial space in downtown Sioux City is relatively inexpensive, often leasing at around $10 to $15 per square foot (sometimes higher) for the pricier, first-floor, sidewalk-facing storefronts. Rents can be lower on the upper floors, due to the comparative inconvenience and significantly reduced visibility. (Upper-floor spaces are commonly occupied by law-offices, accountants and other white-collar establishments, which don’t rely as heavily on random foot traffic as stores, restaurants and bars do.)

Reasonable rents, coupled with a program to halve the cost of a lease for six months, might be enough to nudge entrepreneurs to hang out their shingle downtown.

“The pricing in downtown Sioux City, versus markets like Omaha and Sioux Falls, would be much more competitive. It’s a place we really need to push business owners to open locations in,” Carlson said.

