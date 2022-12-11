Some sunshine returns

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a gray Sunday morning for people heading to church across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s. Today we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s across the area. Cloud cover will stick around overnight with lows dropping into the 20s.

We’ll start the workweek with cloud cover, however, temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday in the upper 30s and low 40s thanks to increasing winds from the southeast. The pattern will change as we head into the middle of the week. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. Chances for precipitation continue Wednesday and Thursday with snow possible as the low travels east.

