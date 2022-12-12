Cloudy today, rain arrives tomorrow

Clouds will be around once again today. Look for rain to move in tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds continue to be dominant across southeastern Iowa today and another day around 40 is expected. The wind will slowly increase from the southeast throughout the day as the next system begins to take shape to our west. That system is going to have implications on our weather all week long. Tomorrow morning, look for rain to start spreading northeast. At the onset, there may be a brief bout of freezing rain, though impacts are expected to stay pretty low. As temperatures warm into the mid-upper 30s, this becomes plain rain and continues into the evening. Overall amounts are expected to be in the half-inch to one inch range. This slow-moving system looks to bring us an opportunity for isolated storms on Wednesday, followed by scattered snow showers Thursday. No meaningful snow accumulation is expected at this time.

