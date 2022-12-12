Des Moines police officer charged with OWI

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested on two misdemeanor criminal charges.

Des Moines Police say Angel Perez was arrested on Sunday. He’s charged with OWI, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, both misdemeanor charges.

Perez has been with the department for five years.

An Office of Professional Standards investigation is underway.

