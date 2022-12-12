Des Moines police officer charged with OWI

A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested on two misdemeanor criminal charges.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested on two misdemeanor criminal charges.

Des Moines Police say Angel Perez was arrested on Sunday. He’s charged with OWI, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, both misdemeanor charges.

Perez has been with the department for five years.

An Office of Professional Standards investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A police cruiser was reportedly speeding through a Florida neighborhood when it veered into a...
Family says speeding officer veered into yard, nearly hitting 5 kids
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
File photo of a Ben Franklin store. (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa

Latest News

Iowa to receive $70 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid crisis agreement
Staff with the website Candystore.com set out to discover the most popular Christmas candies by...
Most popular Christmas candies by state
A pilot program in a rural, central Iowa county is expanding to help fill the gap in emergency...
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast