Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn.(Famartin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A customer shot an employee at a KFC in St. Louis after being told the restaurant was out of corn, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police said the customer started making threats through the speaker box then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

Police said an employee came outside to speak to the customer, who then shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect drove away. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police officer charged with OWI
File photo of a Ben Franklin store. (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping

Latest News

Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
A Florida man is accused of killing his roommate over a video game console.
Ex-roommate death trial begins