Rain returns by Tuesday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain is returning to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. For most of tonight, we’ll just have cloud cover with temperatures in the 30s. However, rain will begin moving into the region late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout tomorrow with showers gradually coming to an end Tuesday night. Over an inch of rain is expected over the area with isolated higher amounts possible. Tuesday’s high temperatures will rise into the mid-40s.

Drier conditions are expected on Wednesday with highs in the 40s, but colder air will return. Highs Thursday and through the beginning of next week will stay in the upper 20s and low 30s.

