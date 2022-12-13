Steady rain and strong winds for your Tuesday

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring rain and strong winds.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect cool rain throughout the day, into tonight. Totals of a half inch to an inch are possible by the time it wraps up late. Temperatures stay steady or even warm overnight with an isolated thunderstorm chance also possible Wednesday afternoon. Light snow showers are possible to end the week Thursday and Friday, lingering into Saturday. At this point, this looks like light flurries and meaningful snowfall accumulation is not expected.

