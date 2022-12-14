Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCCI) - As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count. Her son, Salvador, continued on to trial Wednesday.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Judge Thomas Hogan said that single charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, supervised release of no more than a year, and up to a $100,000 fine and restitution.

Deborah Sandoval admitted to entering the Capitol, closed circuit TV cameras showed her inside the building. On video, played in court Wednesday morning, Deborah Sandoval is heard saying, “get her (vulgarity) out here,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She later described her conduct that day saying, “we stormed the Capitol” in social media messages, Hogan said.

Deborah Sandoval will remain on a recognizance bond until her sentencing, a date has not been set.

Her son Salvador Sandoval continued with his scheduled bench trial Wednesday. Salvador and his defense attorneys mentioned they have had informal plea offers, but have refused them.

Salvador Sandoval faces 12 total charges, six felonies, and six misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Salvador Sandoval assaulted four police officers in his fifteen minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Defense attorney Bill Kutmus says the videos of Salvador’s actions that day will speak for themselves and reveal that Salvador Sandoval is innocent of the charges relating to assaulting officers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
Des Moines police officer charged with OWI
A 79-year old woman speaks out after being attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco.
Man kicks 79-year-old woman on public transit bus in attack caught on video

Latest News

generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Muscatine 3D printing homes
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine