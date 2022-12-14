Showers move east overnight

Showers move east overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s been a wet and gray Tuesday with rain showers traversing the region since late Monday night. As of 3:00 p.m., Ottumwa has received 0.63 inches in the last 24 hours while Kirksville has gotten just under an inch. Showers are gradually moving east and will exit the area late tonight with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday we’ll have a sunny sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Highs will reach the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Light snow showers and flurries are possible on Thursday. However, little to no accumulation is expected for now. Temperatures are also expected to drop starting on Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s through the beginning of next week.

