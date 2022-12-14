State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University of Iowa plan to have a private company run its power plant in 2019.

Under the agreement, France-based companies ENGIE, an energy company, and Meridiam, a financing business, will run the university’s power plant over a 50-year period.

The university’s utility system provides services to the Iowa City campus and the Oakdale campus, and requires about the same amount of energy to power a town of 30,000 homes. The utility system includes a steam and power plant, a water plant and a chilled water plant.

The agreement was part of the university’s campus-wide sustainability efforts, which would enable it to operate the plant without burning coal no later than January 2025, with the operator expected to explore lower-cost, sustainable fuel options.

At the time, then UI President Bruce Harreld said he thought the move would save the university money in the long term.

The university was estimated to have to pay about $$3.027 billion from the UI Strategic Initiatives Fund over the 50-year term, with the amount expected to increase based on operating costs, maintenance and inflation.

In a new report released Wednesday looking into the Public-Private Agreement, Sand said the agreement is risky. The report covered a nearly four-year period from August 2018 to June 2022.

He argued that Iowa taxpayers may be responsible for paying off the rest if the university’s investment doesn’t meet the return on investment needed to pay the amounts required.

That makes it the largest financial obligation ever held by Iowa taxpayers.

“It seems inappropriate for a government department or agency to take on the largest financial obligation ever held by Iowa taxpayers at the Governor’s general suggestion,” Sand wrote in the report. “Such practices lead to a lack of accountability and transparency.”

Sand is also criticizing Governor Kim Reynolds and the State Legislature for underfunding Iowa universities, saying it’s causing the Board of Regents to have to look to other revenue streams like these private partnerships to fund initiatives like recruiting and retaining students and staff.

Sand argued the state should reconsider the decrease in state appropriations for universities, so universities won’t have to risk entering into long-term partnerships with private companies to fund these university initiatives.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.