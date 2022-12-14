Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
Des Moines police officer charged with OWI
A 79-year old woman speaks out after being attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco.
Man kicks 79-year-old woman on public transit bus in attack caught on video

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
Randy Ryoti celebrates his 80th birthday with other students in the photography class at the...
80-year-old photography student inspires class on his birthday