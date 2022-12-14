Ten houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine is partnering with local housing organizations, nonprofits, and Muscatine Community College to 3D print ten homes in 2023.

City officials detailed the plans in a Tuesday morning press conference. Muscatine County will be one of the first locations in the state with 3D-printed homes when completed.

The local groups are working with Alquist 3D; a 3D printing business out of Iowa City.

To construct the homes, the 3D printer uses a giant robotic arm to pour a cement-like substance to make the walls. The framing of the house is poured from the printer layer by layer from the ground up. Alquist 3D says it takes an average of 18-25 hours to print the walls of a house.

Alquist 3D said printing the framing of a home is cheaper, faster, and requires less manpower than traditional home construction.

Project leaders said they chose 3D printing over traditional methods because of the need for less manpower and cost savings. Construction on each home will cost about fifty thousand dollars less with 3D printing than with traditional construction according to Alquist 3D.

City leaders say the project will also help solve the affordable housing crisis in the county. Currently, eleven thousand people drive into Muscatine County to work daily, including 25 percent of the district’s educators. Officials hope by creating more affordable housing solutions in the county through 3D printing, the city will be able to attract and retain residents.

Officials are also working with Muscatine Community College on the project. Students will be able to take a 3D printing course through the college and be invited to help work on the 3D homes. Naomi DeWinter, President of MCC, said the collaboration will give students hands-on technical experience and prepare them for the workforce while bringing more housing options to the city.

Construction on the homes is expected to start in the spring. Project leaders are aiming to have the ten homes completed by the end of 2023.

