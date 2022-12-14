Today is the mildest of the week, a few snow showers tomorrow afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today remains on track for highs well into the 40s over much of the area. The next part of this system is the wintry side and given the moisture around, we should see a few scattered snow showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. At this time, no meaningful accumulation is likely and impacts remain low. This system will be unlocking some cold air, though, as temperatures drop to the 20s for the weekend.

