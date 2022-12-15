Circle K offers discount on fuel Friday for holiday travelers

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Circle K said it plans to offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 and 6 p.m. on Friday at participating Iowa gas stations.

The discount comes as holiday travelers prepare to hit the road.

The convenience store and gas station chain said the sale will only be at participating Circle K locations in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri that sell either Circle K branded fuel or Shell brand fuel.

