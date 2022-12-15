Clouds around, flurries possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will be pretty widespread over the next few days and flurries remain possible. No actual snow accumulation is likely here, but plan on a colder day in the 30s. Plan on highs into the 20s this weekend. Next week, the focus is on a big ticket blast of cold air that might be accompanied by some snow as well. The season’s first push of below zero air is looking likely about a week from now!

