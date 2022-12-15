Clouds around, flurries possible

Plan on plenty of clouds today along with a few flurries at times.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will be pretty widespread over the next few days and flurries remain possible. No actual snow accumulation is likely here, but plan on a colder day in the 30s. Plan on highs into the 20s this weekend. Next week, the focus is on a big ticket blast of cold air that might be accompanied by some snow as well. The season’s first push of below zero air is looking likely about a week from now!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

Latest News

A quiet night ahead.
A few snow showers possible Thursday
A quiet night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Today is the mildest of the week, a few snow showers tomorrow afternoon
Showers move east overnight
Showers move east overnight