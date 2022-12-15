Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville

Des Moines-based BBQ restaurant, Jethro's BBQ, is expanding with a new restaurant coming to...
Des Moines-based BBQ restaurant, Jethro's BBQ, is expanding with a new restaurant coming to Coralville this Spring.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring.

The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth.

The company referenced the new Coralville location in a job listing on job search website, Glassdoor, saying they’re looking to hire eight front and back of house managers.

The Gazette reports the location will be at the former Old Chicago location at 75 Second Street.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

Latest News

Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19,...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge
Circle K offers discount on fuel Friday for holiday travelers
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Thursday marks one year since tornado outbreak devastates Iowa communities
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery