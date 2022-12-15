Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring.

The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth.

The company referenced the new Coralville location in a job listing on job search website, Glassdoor, saying they’re looking to hire eight front and back of house managers.

The Gazette reports the location will be at the former Old Chicago location at 75 Second Street.

