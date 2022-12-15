A few snow showers possible Thursday

Gray skies are likely through the day on Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A large, meandering storm system continues to impact our weather over the next several days.

Tonight will show the smallest effect from it, with partial clearing and lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again on Thursday, with snow showers possible. Little, if any, accumulation will take place with this activity. Winds will also pick up during the day, and continue into Friday as highs struggle into the upper 20s and lower 30s on both days.

The weekend stays cold, but quiet, with the sun making an appearance again with highs in the mid to upper 20s. More clouds return next week, as well as a storm system toward the middle of it. It brings another snow chance, along with some much colder air behind it.

