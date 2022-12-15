Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting of a suspect found the officer to be justified in his use of force.

At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.

Officers then moved to reach the suspect, 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker, when she allegedly pulled out a weapon. Henry County Deputy Carlos Lopez fired his weapon in response, according to information provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the Jefferson County attorney’s ruling, body camera footage shows Shumaker pointing a pistol out the window at which point Lopez shouts “Hands!” seven times at the suspect. Shumaker also reportedly shouted, “I will shoot you.” Deputy Lopez discharged his weapon five times at the suspect and made contact with her right arm. He then immediately made entry into the residence and applied a tourniquet to her bleeding arm.

The attorney found that Deputy Lopez’s actions were wholly appropriate under the circumstances and that he employed the appropriate amount of force to disarm the threat.

An investigation into the incident is still being conducted by the Iowa DCI.

