Man accused of stealing multiple packages while using Amazon driver disguise

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say they traced a rash of thefts back to a Cincinnati man who was using a disguise to steal packages.

WXIX reports that 33-year-old Breshawn Wynn is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Wynn targeted each address multiple times in October and stole thousands of dollars in packages and cash.

Wynn was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of theft, burglary, breaking and entering.

The 33-year-old admitted to some of the offenses, according to criminal complaints filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Police said that Wynn stated that he took property from a building while posing as a delivery man in one of the thefts.

A criminal complaint stated that Wynn forced his way into another apartment building and could be seen on video forcing entry to the package room while dressed as an Amazon employee.

Resident Marie Pope said she is one of Wynn’s break-in victims. She lives in an apartment complex on Park Avenue in Walnut Hills.

“I know there had been packages being stolen because we started pulling them inside when we would see them,” she said.

According to Pope, the entire apartment complex banded together to try to protect their packages.

During Wynn’s arraignment on Wednesday, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates set his bond and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring unit and have no contact with the victims.

Wynn is facing several charges stemming from thefts and has been assigned a public defender to represent him, according to court records. The case is scheduled to go before a grand jury for possible indictment on Dec. 27.

Court records show Wynn has been arrested several times in Hamilton County for a variety of alleged offenses over the past 15 years, starting with a 2007 conviction for felony cocaine possession.

Authorities said Wynn also pleaded guilty to similar break-ins at the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and 2010.

