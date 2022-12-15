Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time.

According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“Back in September, Brandon was serving the citizens of Moline as a million police officer just like he had done in Silvis for about six years,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. “He came to us in May. He was on patrol and was really having some headaches and loss of motor skills went to the ER. And then his new journey with brain cancer began.”

According to Moline police, the biopsies on the tumor continue as they work to find the type of cancer and the treatment plan.

Bowden has previously worked with the Silvis Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group before coming to Moline in May, Moline police said. He is a father to two young sons and ‘Husband’ to his wife Aron, who is also a first responder as a 911 Telecommunicator at QComm911.

According to Moline police, Branden has been off work since the end of September and will be off for the foreseeable future as he continues making trips to the University of Iowa and to The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where he is seeking a second opinion. However, Chief Gault did speak to Officer Bowden recently and has an update on his treatment.

“He’s already had surgery to remove the tumor. He’s doing pretty well. I talked to him not long ago. And he’s doing well. And he’s in good spirits. Going to a couple of different hospitals, both the University of Iowa and Mayo Clinic to get further advice. And on the next chapter here.”

“We can’t arrest cancer, but together we can help Branden in his fight against it.,” Moline police said in a Facebook post.

The Moline Police Department has partnered with QC Custom Tees & More, selling a t-shirt with a portion of every shirt sold going directly to Branden. Click on the link: https://bowden-fundraiser-2022.itemorder.com/.

Moline police set up a Branden Bowden Benefit fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, where anyone can make a donation at any of the branch locations, by telling the teller it is for the Branden Bowden Benefit fund.

Another option to donate is to drop off or mail a donation to the Moline Police Department, C/O Branden Bowden Benefit, 1640 6th Avenue, Moline, Illinois, 61265, police said.

“Branden, we will continue to pray for your healthy return to Moline but until then we will continue to serve this community with the same honor and courage in which you served it AND WILL serve it when you return.,” Moline police said in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.