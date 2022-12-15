Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall
A service member from Long Island, N.Y. died after a fall on an indoor ski slope.
Air National Guard member dies in snowboarding accident at mall
Des Moines-based BBQ restaurant, Jethro's BBQ, is expanding with a new restaurant coming to...
Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville