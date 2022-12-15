Salvation Army needs Bell Ringers

Ottumwa - The Salvation Army is once again ringing bells this holiday season, with the goal of raising $30,000. Bell ringing began Nov. 25 and will go through Christmas Day. Locations are Fareway, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens and Walmart. If you’re interested in ringing bells this year, call Vernon Trucano at 641-799-7309. The shifts are from 10am-Noon, Noon-2pm, 4pm-6pm and 6pm-8pm. 90% of proceeds raised will stay in Ottumwa and will go toward rent for families in need in the local community.
June Van Dyke volunteered as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army of NW Ohio
By Tom Beougher
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

