Thursday marks one year since tornado outbreak devastates Iowa communities

Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDD, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marks one year since Iowa was hit with an unprecedented weather event, which brought 63 confirmed tornadoes across the state.

It was the largest tornado outbreak ever recorded.

Of those tornadoes, 21 were rated EF-2. Communities across Iowa sustained considerable damage.

The National Weather Service classified the storms as a serial derecho. It was the first ever derecho to happen in the U.S. in the month of December.

One person was killed in Benton County.

The town of Rudd sustained such widespread damage, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office closed the town to non-residents in the immediate aftermath.

The Rudd Public Library was damaged so severely it had to be torn down. Staff with the library shared images of the damage on the library’s Facebook page. They had to move into Rudd City Hall, but have since acquired new land to build a new library.

AERIAL TOUR: Rudd tornado damage

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Iowa Power Plant on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
generic crash
Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

Latest News

Circle K offers discount on fuel Friday for holiday travelers
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.
Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son