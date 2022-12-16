In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up outside Club Q following last week's mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(Thomas Peipert | AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.”

The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 17 wounded.

The judge’s comments came during a preliminary hearing on charges that Aldrich kidnapped their grandparents, and had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week.

The 2021 charges against Aldrich — who had stockpiled explosives and allegedly spoke of plans to become the “next mass killer” before engaging in an armed standoff with SWAT teams — were thrown out during a four-minute hearing this past July at which the prosecution didn’t even argue to keep the case active.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an...
Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
American student missing in France is alive, father says
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
Julie Harding, 49, was found dead Dec. 10 in Tennessee months after her estranged husband,...
Husband and wife found dead months apart; friend claims murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
FILE - Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Des Moines man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in US Capitol riot
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship