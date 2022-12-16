Another day of windy, chilly conditions

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Light snow showers are still possible this evening, but we’re headed for a few days of drier weather into the weekend.

Temperatures tonight dip into the 20s as colder air begins to wrap around the large storm system that is finally exiting the region. Due to this, highs from Friday through the weekend will be limited in the mid to upper 20s, with breezy conditions on Friday promoting an even colder feel to the air.

A brief warm-up on Monday turns into much colder air at the tail-end of the 7-day forecast. Highs by then will be in the 10s at best, with some single-digit highs also a possibility.

