Cloudy, windy and colder today

Plan on a cloudy and windy day across southeast Iowa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a cold, windy and cloudy day with highs mainly in the 20s. Plan on a chilly weekend with highs into the 20s, though aside from some scattered flurries on Saturday, the weekend looks dry at this time. Next week, we are still watching a huge Arctic front which is set to bring us a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, some very cold air is likely from Thursday through Christmas weekend with wind chills likely well below zero.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an...
Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
Julie Harding, 49, was found dead Dec. 10 in Tennessee months after her estranged husband,...
Husband and wife found dead months apart; friend claims murder-for-hire plot
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

Latest News

A few snow showers possible yet tonight.
Another day of windy, chilly conditions
A few snow showers possible yet tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Clouds around, flurries possible
A quiet night ahead.
A few snow showers possible Thursday