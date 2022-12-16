Cloudy, windy and colder today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a cold, windy and cloudy day with highs mainly in the 20s. Plan on a chilly weekend with highs into the 20s, though aside from some scattered flurries on Saturday, the weekend looks dry at this time. Next week, we are still watching a huge Arctic front which is set to bring us a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, some very cold air is likely from Thursday through Christmas weekend with wind chills likely well below zero.

